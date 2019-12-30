Breaking News
JUST IN: Armed robbers attack Khadi, kidnap driver in KogiOpay, Max.ng may go as Lagos decides on Okada, tricycle operation
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Nigeria considering adoption of Eco as ECOWAS currency – Minister
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria considering adoption of Eco as ECOWAS currency – Minister

By . Published Date
ECO currency

The Federal Government says it is studying the situation on change of West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) currency, Eco, to be used as ECOWAS single currency.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, made this known in a statement by Yunusa Abdullahi, her Special Adviser, Media and Communication, in Abuja on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight West African countries have agreed to change the name of their common currency to Eco, thereby effectively severing the CFA franc’s links to former colonial ruler France.

The countries involved are; Benin republic, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo.

This was announced by Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara, during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Ivory Coast.

All of these African countries are former French colonies with the exception of Guinea-Bissau.

Reacting on this development, Ahmed said Nigeria as a country would respond in due course. (NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.