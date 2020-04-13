Nigeria confirms 20 more COVID-19 cases, now 343 in total

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian government has confirmed 20 more cases of the coronavirus disease in the country.

This has now moved the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 343 as at Monday 13 April, 2020.

In a tweet by the country’s lead agency in the fight against the virus, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the breakdown of the new cases show that there are: 13 in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and 1 in Ondo.

“As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“No of states with confirmed cases:19,” the NCDC posted on its twitter handle.

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 13 in Lagos

2 in Edo

2 in Kano

2 in Ogun

1 in Ondo As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths No of states with confirmed cases:19 pic.twitter.com/Fk43AcO3Bk — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 13, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier in a broadcast announced an extension to restriction of movement in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States following the continuous spreading of the coronavirus in the country.

The first 14-day restriction he declared just elapsed.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App