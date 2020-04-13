Breaking News
Nigeria confirms 20 more COVID-19 cases, now 343 in total
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nigeria confirms 20 more COVID-19 cases, now 343 in total
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria confirms 20 more COVID-19 cases, now 343 in total

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Detail of coronavirus test sample

Nigerian government has confirmed 20 more cases of the coronavirus disease in the country.

This has now moved the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 343 as at Monday 13 April, 2020.

In a tweet by the country’s lead agency in the fight against the virus, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the breakdown of the new cases show that there are: 13 in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and 1 in Ondo.

“As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths

“No of states with confirmed cases:19,” the NCDC posted on its twitter handle.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier in a broadcast announced an extension to restriction of movement in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States following the continuous spreading of the coronavirus in the country.

The first 14-day restriction he declared just elapsed.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.