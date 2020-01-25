Nigeria can’t break up – Akeredolu

ADVERTISEMENT

The claim by a former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, that the establishment of Amotekun security outfit by governors of the South-western states was a ploy to create Oduduwa Republic was made out of ignorance, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said.

Musa had reportedly warned that the formation of Amotekun was a ploy to secure Yoruba land and a prelude to the declaration of Oduduwa Republic, noting that some of the security components of the outfit like the OPC had records of recklessness in terms of securing lives and property of non-Yoruba.

But Akeredolu, who is the chairman of South West Governors Forum, told journalists in Abuja yesterday that it was not possible for any part of the country to break away because “this nation has come to stay.”

“I least expected Balarabe Musa to say what he said because he is a respected leader. From his days in the defunct NEPU, PRP and when he was impeached as governor, he was a progressive person and I believe he is still one.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“I don’t know, maybe he was misquoted, but what was attributed to him is not possible because I made it possible in my speech during the launch that Amotekun is not a regional army, we are not paramilitary. All we want to do is to ensure that our forests should have men who can go in there, arrest these bandits and help the police in their work.

“I also said this nation has come to stay, if only for one reason, for my sake it would stay. My wife is Ibo, so if you break up this country where will my children go? I believe in this country totally so it will not break,” he said.

Akeredolu said sequel to their meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the South-west governors were looking forward to meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari to explain their position to him on the matter.

“I can tell you that we had a fruitful discussion with the vice president, including the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice. Our letter was to see the president but since he was going to be in London we decided to see the vice president before his return.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App