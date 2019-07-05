Nigeria can sell electricity to neighbouring countries, says AIB Commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Engr. Akin Olateru yesterday charged Nigerian engineers to develop strategies to address the lingering electricity problem in Nigeria.

He spoke in Lagos when the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers, an arm of the Nigerian Society of Nigeria (NSE) conferred him the Fellowship award of the institution.

He was decorated by the National Chairman of the Institution, Engr. Adeyemi Biodun Oyedepo.

Olateru said it was shameful that Nigeria was yet to address the raging electricity problem with the generation capacity fluctuating and crashing to as low as 5000 mega watts after 20 years.

He tasked Nigerian engineers to come up with sustainable, clear plan on how to generate electricity from alternative sources and explore the possibility of selling electricity to other countries.

According to him, electricity is a major revenue earner for any country. He said France for instance had deployed nuclear power to boost electricity generation by buying Uranium from Niger Republic.

He said nothing stops Nigeria from tapping into the option as Niger is bordering the country.

Olateru said through rigorous research by Nigerian engineers, alternative sources of electricity could be developed to solve the hydra-headed electricity problem in Nigeria.

The AIB CEO said he would abide by the ethics of the institution and vowed to support Nigerian engineers to develop workable solutions to the electricity problem confronting Nigeria.

