  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nigeria bound to succeed—Osinbajo
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria bound to succeed—Osinbajo

By . Published Date
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated his conviction that Nigeria has great hopes towards development as its success is key to Africa’s development.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement in Abuja, said that the Vice President delivered the 8th Convocation Lecture of the Osun State University on Saturday in Osogbo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osinbajo spoke on the topic, “Six Decades of Chequered Nationhood: Nigeria Still Holds the Key to Africa’s Development”.

The Vice President told the audience that there was hope that Nigeria would achieve its potential.

“This country is bound to succeed; we will get there.

“Our founding fathers were all right, even though they had not even then seen Nigeria’s true potential Nigeria.

“And indeed as Nigeria grows, so does Africa,” he said.(NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.