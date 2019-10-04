Nigeria bigger than Abraham and Tomori – Kanu

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwankwo Kanu is unmoved following England handing Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori international call-ups.

Gareth Southgate included the duo in the Three Lions’ squad to face the Czech Republic and Bulgaria in October’s Euro 2020 qualification games, to end the question on where the Chelsea stars will commit their international allegiance.

Abraham, 22, who has been in rich scoring form for Frank Lampard’s side had been capped by the Europeans in friendlies against Germany and Brazil, while Tomori who is also eligible to feature for Canada has played 15 times for English U21’s.

This development, however, did not come as a shock to the Arsenal great as he feels the Super Eagles have array of stars to count on if the duo dumps Nigeria.

“Our problem is that whenever someone starts doing well, we start chasing them which is not bad because other countries do that,” Kanu told Goal.

“I feel we don’t need to force people to play for the country, because Nigeria is bigger than any player.”

