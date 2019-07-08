Nigeria, Benin joint security’ll end arms smuggling, terrorism — Customs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Customs Service Controller, Ogun Command, Michael Agbara, says the Nigeria – Benin Republic Joint Security Forum is poised to “deal with corrupt tendencies, and mitigate trans-border crimes.”

He said with the joint efforts of the neighbouring countries, arms smuggling, human trafficking, drug trafficking, terrorism and other trans-border crimes would be tackled headlong.

He spoke at Idi – Iroko, Ogun State during ‘Cross Border Joint Security Summit’ with Nigeria and Benin Republic security personnel and stakeholders.

