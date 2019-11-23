Nigeria begins e-passport, biometric visa issuance in Japan, South Korea

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commissioned passport and biometric visa facilities in Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, South Korea.

The NIS Public Relations Officer, DCI Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement sent to Daily Trust on Saturday.

He said the operation desks were commissioned by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on 21st November, 2019.

According to the statement, the Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, gave the assurance that the facilities will start attending to Passport and visa applications with immediate effect.

The minister of Interior said in his speech at the occasion, which was made available to Daily Trust, that the commissioning of e-passport and biometric visa facilities in Seoul and Tokyo had brought “to a total of 44 foreign missions, 43 local and four front offices where Nigeria Immigration Service issues passports to our citizens,”

Aregbesola noted that the new biometric visa will assist “our national security and assist in combating transnational organized crime.”

He stated that the new visa and passport regime connects with the Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS), which is linked with the INTERPOL data.

“This simply means criminals and their affiliates can no longer use our system anywhere in the world to perpetrate their crimes. We are proudly adopting technology to secure our land and join the global efforts at preventing human trafficking and illegitimate activities”, he stressed.

