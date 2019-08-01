Nigeria begins APRM/NEPAD mandates review for economy, good governance

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government through the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) has commended the review process of its mandates to meet the current global best practices.

The Chairman, Panel of Eminent Personnel of the review committee, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, said yesterday in Abuja that the review would go through the known African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) in the interest of the nation’s socio-economic developments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust reports that the Federal Government on Tuesday in Abuja inaugurated the Senator Abba Ali led 15-man AUDA-NEPAD governing board.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wednesday’s meeting of the stakeholders and the National Governing Council (NGC) members resolved to immediately commence the reviews and other mandates of the council.

Prof. Gambari said that the review process was for self-assessment of the previous performance of the agency across segments and boards.

“The reasons for these self-assessments are for political and economic governance, corporate governance. We have to look also at corporate governance and social-economic development. So it encompasses almost all aspect of our lives and it`s voluntarily, the apex is the forum of the heads of states and the government,” Gambari said.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, represented by the Permanent Secretary Economy and Political Affairs Office, Mr. Gabriel Aduda, said members of the NGC were carefully assessed to carry out the review process.

The National Coordinator/CEO, AUDA-NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu, said President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier directed and had equipped the body to go on with the review process.

Chairman of the board, Senator Abba Ali, said the board will work harmoniously with each other to achieve its mandate to the benefit of the nation.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App