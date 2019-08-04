Nigeria beats Ghana in President’s Rugby Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stallions of Nigeria have defeated the Eagles of Ghana 14-12 to clinch the inaugural President’s Cup at the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina, Cape Coast, Ghana.

The first half-time ended without points from both rugby teams as the Black Stallions dominated and pinned the Eagles for most part of the game.

Nigeria’s Rugby Captain, Onoru Jatto, opened the scoring through a superb move from a quick line out in the 50th minute which was converted by Joshua Etim for 7 points.

The Eagles responded within 5 minutes with a power play try but conversion was missed.

Black Stallions’ centre-player, Joshua Etim, crossed over the white wash from another set play in the 60th minute and converted to put the Stallions 12-5 up.

The Ghanaians crossed over for a try which was converted in the 75th minute but the Stallions held on for their win in Elmina, Cape Coast as the match ended 14-12 yesterday.

The Ghana-Nigeria President’s Cup was announced in March this year by the Presidents of Ghana Rugby, Mr. Herbert Mensah, and the President of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation, Mr. Kelechukwu Mbagwu.

Speaking in Lagos, Mbagwu said, “My brother Herbert, President of the Ghanaian Rugby Union. I thank you for the touching and heart warming message. It is indeed an encounter between two brothers who love and respect each other. Nevertheless the match was just as keen for that very reason.

“The President’s Cup is a symbol of our progress in the great game and our brotherhood. We look forward to hosting Ghana in Nigeria soon.”

The match marked the end of the 2019 WARS (West African Rugby Series) Men’s XVs Ghana Invitational Tournament as Nigeria finished runners up of the tournament behind Ivory Coast.

