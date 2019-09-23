Nigeria, Australian builders sign MOU on building technology, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) and its counterpart, the Australian Institute of Building (AIB) have signed a memorandum of understanding in Sydney, Australia as part of collaborative effort to improve on the methodology and technology of building construction.

The memorandum, which is aimed at making the NIOB and AIB have a shared commitment to become a stronger professional institute and educator within the building construction industry was signed during a construction event named ‘Constructing Our World’.

The event was jointly organised in Sydney by the New-Zealand Institute of Building, Australian Institute of Building and Singapore Institute of Building.

According to the National President of AIB, Mr. David Burnell, AIB and NIOB will work together to raise the level of professionalism in the building construction industry and education in Australia and Nigeria.

Looking at this development from an optimistic perspective, the National President of NIOB, Mr. Kunle Awobodu explained that the collaboration among members of the two institutes would promote research in the field of construction and also encourage greater participation of members in jointly organised construction events for valuable Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

The two parties have also agreed to exchange information relevant to the development of the building construction management profession in Australia and Nigeria in order to facilitate an understanding of each other’s work.

Recounting his experience after a tour of building construction sites in Australia, the Vice Chairman of the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), Dr. Samson Opaluwah commended “the compliance with standards, which, of course, CORBON would not relent at promoting in Nigeria.”

