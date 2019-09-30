Nigeria at 59: CAN tasks Nigerians on collective responsibility

ADVERTISEMENT

As Nigeria celebrate its 59th Independence anniversary, the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, has tasked all Nigerians to see the task of nation building as a collective responsibility.

In his anniversary message released on Monday in Abuja and signed by his spokesman, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, he said he was among the people that believe that Nigeria can rise above her challenges and be a great nation in the world.

According to him, it is true that Nigeria today is confronted with many challenges but with the cooperation of all, both the leaders and the led, the nation can rise above the challenges and be the great nation God designed it to be.

“The situation of Jericho we have just read will be adopted to underscore the fact that no matter the level of barrenness or bitterness of life the citizens are experiencing now in our nation, a better tomorrow is coming.

“But that is not what faith alone would do but concerted effort of all of us, through love for one another, development of a new heart of Godliness rather than criminality in various forms, impeccable leadership that comes out of patriotism and selflessness, responsible followership and authentic spirituality,” he said.

He said that Nigeria is a nation that is greatly endowed by God with human and material resources.

He also listed the problem with Nigeria as ethnicity, religion, corruption and poor welfare provision, lack of social amenities and infrastructures needed to encourage business activities; and mass unemployment which must be collectively addressed to find a lasting solution.

He said that the problem in Nigeria is more than what political situation alone can solve, and that all must be involved, both the led and the leaders.

“Let us put behind us all the divisions because God has decided to tie our destiny together in the nation called Nigeria. We need to accept that reality and decide to embrace one another.

“We must work hard to make life better for our brothers and sisters. The time is now for Nigeria to rise as a nation through the collective effort of all of us,” he said.

