Nigeria, a reference point for democracy— Guinea Bissau President

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau has described Nigeria a reference for democracy in the whole world.

President Embalo, who spoke to journalists after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, said he always visits Nigeria because the country has an important role to play in the continent.

He said Nigeria had shown solidarity in the most difficult periods of his country.

President Embalo, while speaking on his country’s electoral process, said Nigeria has always shown that democratic choice is the best way to resolve issues.

He said: “Nigeria has an important role to play in the African continent. That’s why I will always come to Nigeria. Nigeria has shown solidarity in the most difficult periods of our country.

“Also today, you have shown solidarity towards the populace of Guinea Bissau. Therefore, we are aware that Nigeria is a reference for democracy in the whole world. Only for the number of your population, you have always shown that democratic choice is the best way to resolve things.

“It’s the people who make the choice. This is why I am here today to reaffirm solidarity of the people of Nigeria towards us.

“In our system, I don’t want to say it’s the best system of voting in the world because when you are voting, they will open the ballot of the votes in front of everybody present.

“The only mistake the CNE did is that they didn’t sign the verbal process there. But in our system also, our constitutional law says, once you don’t mention it there at the moment, it’s died there.

“In Guinea Bissau, we have one million people, they chose me. It is Allah, today, it is me. Tomorrow, it is going to be another person, that is why I am President of Guinea Bissau.”

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, while speaking, said the visit signified the conclusion of the electoral process in Guinea Bissau and the recognition of his emergence as president by the leaders of the sub-region.

Shehu said the visit was to thank the President for standing by him after his victory and for ensuring that democracy was sustained in his country.

He said President Buhari was emphatic during the meeting that the duty of stabilizing the West African sub-region was on the shoulders of African leaders, more importantly Nigeria, adding that the President will not be failing in his duty.

