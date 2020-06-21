Nigeria: A least peaceful country?

ADVERTISEMENT

The Global Peace Index (GPI) in its 14th edition report which is produced annually by a nonpartisan and nonprofit organisation in Sydney, Australia has placed Nigeria among the least peaceful countries in the world. Nigeria occupies 40th position out of the 44 countries assessed for their peacefulness.

Global peace index (GPI) uses internal and external indicators for its measurement of peacefulness in countries around the world. These include violent demonstration, intensity of internal conflicts, violent crimes, political terror and political instability, amongst others.

In the last one month, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states have been on spot for daily attacks from rapacious bandits who have continued to sack communities with impunity.

Even with the acclaimed success in the war against the dreaded Boko haram, the war is yet over.

The Global peace index(GPI) report is not far from the truth. It has aptly captured the realities of the country’s hostility situation. The global peace index report should serve as a wakeup call to the government.

Ibrahim Mustapha Pambegua writes from Kaduna

