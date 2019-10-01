Nigeria @ 59: Three things Buhari wants Nigerians to do

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion of the 59th independence anniversary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari in a national broadcast called for renewed patriotism, urging citizens of the country to always consider independence anniversary as an opportunity for reflection on the sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers.

These are what the president wants Nigerians to do:

1. He urged Nigerians to reflect on the sacrifices Nigerian founding fathers made to secure and sustain the independence of the country over the last 59 years.

His words: “Remember the sacrifices made by our Founders and great leaders past; by soldiers, by distinguished public servants; by traditional leaders, by our workers —- sacrifices on which Nigeria has been built over the 59 years since Independence in 1960;

2. He appealed to all Nigerians to be committed to the unity and economic prosperity of the country.

“Rededicate ourselves to attaining the goals which we have set for ourselves: a united, prosperous and purposeful nation in the face of 21st century opportunities and challenges.”

3. To be able to deliver positive and enduring change through maintaining national Security; restoring sustainable and inclusive economic growth and development of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari charged Nigerians to be united in purpose and change their lawless attitudes.

His words: “This Change can only be delivered if we are united in purpose, as individuals and as a nation. We must all remain committed to achieving this positive and enduring Change. As I stated four years ago, “Change does not just happen… We must change our lawless habits, our attitude to public office and public trust… simply put, to bring about change, we must change ourselves by being law-abiding citizens.”

