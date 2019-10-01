Nigeria @59: Scoreboard pleasing, accomplishments satisfying – Gumi

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, says the scoreboard for Nigeria at 59 years is very pleasing and the accomplishments very satisfying.

Gumi, who was born on day Nigeria got independence, said: “It’s a great pleasure for me to share the same birthday with the day of our independence…By and large, looking at how far things have happened, the uphill and downhill moments of the nation and me as an individual, the scoreboard is very pleasing and the accomplishments are very satisfying and we thank Allah.

“At 59, I think Nigeria is in form 3, having yet serious work and dedication to be able to pass out with good grades. We’re not yet out of the woods, but there’s definitely a light at the end of the tunnel. I’m optimistic that what we’re going through is inevitable for a young diverse nation like ours to pass through.”

