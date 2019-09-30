Nigeria @59: Cleric urges Nigerians to shun selfishness, sentiment

  1. Home
From left: Former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon; Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; his wife Dolapo and Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, during the 59th Independence Day Interdenominational Church Service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja yesterday.

As Nigeria marks its 59th Independence Anniversary on Oct. 1, Pastor Tunde Benjamins-Laniyi of the Throne Room Parish, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Abuja, has called on Nigerians to shun selfishness and sentiment.

The cleric, who made the call during the church service on Sunday, in Abuja, said lack of love for country was inhibiting national growth and should be discouraged in all quarters.

He said prayer and fasting as well as love for the country were imperative to guarantee national development.

“We need to fall in love with our country again. Some of us do not have the love of the country at heart.

“Selfishness is taking over. The word `my’ has taken the place of “our” because selfishness and sentiment are on the rise.

“When time is dissolving, space collapsing and the world becoming one, we are being divided as a country.

“Boundaries, space and time are dissolving but in Nigeria we are clamouring for more states and local governments.

“As a people, we are praying but prayer is just a part of it. Now we have to love Nigeria again,” he said.

The cleric urged Nigerians, particularly Christians, to emulate the children of Israel, who even while in captivity, did not give up on their nation.

Making reference to Nehemiah’ s role in the Bible, he said, “In the time of Nehemiah, there were serious challenges and Nehemiah did not only fast and pray but also rebuilt the nation.“ (NAN)

 

