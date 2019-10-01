Nigeria @ 59: 15 front line schools celebrate in Yobe

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifteen front line schools in Geidam local government area of Yobe state on Tuesday celebrated the nation’s 59th independence anniversary with parade and inter-schools competition.

The event was held at Kaumi Mala Stadium, Geidam, under the sponsorship of the local council in collaboration with Northeast Regional Initiatives, (NERI).

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Geidam LGA, Mulima Idi Mato, said for almost a decade, the fiesta could not be celebrated as a result of challenges posed by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“We decided to host this year to encourage the children and reassure them that there is still hope for better tomorrow,” he said.

He advised the youths to be law-abiding and pray for peace, unity and tranquillity in the state and the country at large.

Also speaking, the Senior Programme Officer, NERI, Abatcha Kachallah, said the Initiative is ever ready to support the council in areas of need, especially in education.

He congratulated Nigeria at 59 and called on people to live peacefully with each other for a better country.

The Initiative had provided the students with T-shirts, canvas, Nigerian flags and other logistics to make the day eventful.

Also, the students were engaged in Sack race, 100 meters Dash, Egg and Spoon and Shuttle Race competitions to produce winners at the end of the event.

Daily Trust gathered that the 15 schools in attendance were 10 primary schools, 3 Junior and 2 Senior Secondary Schools across the local council.

