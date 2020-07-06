Nigeria, 25 others to access cancer medicines

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria is one of the countries that will enjoy access to 20 lifesaving cancer treatments based on new agreements which the American Cancer Society and the Clinton Health Access Initiative reached with pharmaceutical companies: Pfizer, Novartis and Mylan.

The other benefiting countries are; Botswana, Cameroon, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe as well as Vietnam, India and Myanmar.

A statement on Sunday from the new Cancer Access Partnership said purchasers were expected to save an average of 59 percent for medicines procured through the agreements.

A former Nigerian Health Minister and Co-chair, African Cancer Coalition, Professor Isaac Adewole, said improving and expanding access to high-quality and affordable treatment was imperative in view of the rapidly growing burden of cancer in Africa,

He said the agreements built on those announced in 2017 which had delivered substantial savings and increased treatment availability in several countries, including Nigeria.

He said by targeting the treatment needed for the cancers that cause the most deaths, the new agreements would help to improve quality of lives and close the mortality gap for Africans with cancer.

According to the statement, “medications included in the agreements cover recommended regimens for 27 types of cancer and enable complete chemotherapy regimens for the three cancers that cause the most deaths in Africa-breast, cervical, and prostate.

“These cancers are highly treatable and account for 38 percent of cancers in the countries covered in the agreements. The new agreements include both chemotherapies and endocrine therapies aligned to evidence-based guidelines harmonized for sub-Saharan Africa, and expand access to additional formulations, including those essential for treating childhood cancer.”

