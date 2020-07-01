Nigeria: 17 die from COVID-19 on Tuesday as infections hit 25,694

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 561 fresh cases of coronavirus, bringing the disease’s burden in the country to 25, 694.

NCDC disclose this late Tuesday via its official Twitter handle.

According to the report, the new cases were from 19 states, with 17 deaths on Tuesday.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 200 new ones and Edo second with 119 new infections.

Others were; Kaduna-52, FCT-52, Niger-32, Ogun-19, Ondo-16, Imo-14, Plateau-11, Abia-8, Oyo-8, Bayelsa-7, Katsina-6, Kano-5, Bauchi-3, Osun-3, Kebbi-3, Borno-2 and Jigawa-1.

The NCDC said that as at Tuesday, 25,694 cases had been confirmed; 15, 358 were active cases; 9,746 cases treated and discharged; 134, 257 samples collected and 590 deaths recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

‘More elderly patients dying’

Meanwhile, the NCDC said that three out of every five Nigerians, who died from COVID-19, were more than 50 years old.

It urged Nigerians to take precautions to protect their older relatives by wearing a face mask in public, practising hand and respiratory hygiene and maintaining a physical distance of two metres from others.

“Ensure that if you do share a toilet and bathroom with others, they are cleaned after each use.

“Where possible, consider drawing up a roster for bathing, and you use the bathroom first at the start of each day.

“Encourage frequent hand washing with soap and water by all other household members and disinfect frequently touched surfaces e. g door handles, light switches, TV remotes etc throughout the day.

“Keep shared spaces well ventilated and minimise the time spent in shared enclosed spaces such as kitchens, bathrooms and sitting areas.

“Where possible, sleep in a different bed and endeavour to maintain physical distancing even within the household.

“Do not share towels and beddings or use commonly shared household items including cutlery, drinking cups etc,” the body stated.

