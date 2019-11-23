Niger: Vigilante group, youths intercept vehicle with ballot boxes

ADVERTISEMENT

Vigilante group and youths in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State have intercepted a vehicle allegedly containing materials meant for the local government election slated for November 30 in the state.

The vehicle was said to have been intercepted on its way to Kaboji community Thursday evening.

It was learnt it took the intervention of traditional and community leaders to prevent the six occupants of the vehicle from been lynched and the vehicle set ablaze.

However, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) said its investigation into the matter revealed that the said vehicle contained ballot boxes meant for the training of electoral officers who are to be deployed for the election.

IPAC’s state secretary, Malam Mohammed Bello Maikujeri told Daily Trust Saturday that the Council got information on the development and acted promptly by investigating the matter.

Reacting to development, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state alleged the matter was part of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s scheme to rig the forthcoming election.

In a statement, PDP’s State Secretary, Bar. Sulaiman Zhigun, claimed there is already move to effect the release the culprits.

