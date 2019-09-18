NIGER: Tribunal upholds Gov Bello election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has upheld the election of Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State and dismissed the petitions of the PDP and its candidate Umar Nasko for lacking in merit.

On the allegation by the petitioners that the Governorship election in 2019 was marred with intimidation, violence, vote buying among other act of irregularities, the tribunal says the petitions are unable to prove the allegations so adduced.

