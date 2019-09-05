Niger to ban tanker drivers from parking in communities

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to avert the reoccurrence of the last Friday’s tanker explosion incident which resulted in the loss of eight lives at Diko junction, Suleja local government area, the Niger state government is to enact a law banning such tankers from parking their vehicles in towns and villages.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello gave the indication when he visited the scene of the petroleum tanker explosion on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the proposed law will also prohibit all heavy duty and articulated trucks carrying more than 35,000 tons or 33,000 litres of fuel from plying the state roads.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

According to him, a bill to that effect will be sent to the State House Assembly, adding that defaulters would be made to pay a fine of N500, 000, go to jail or both.

While acknowledging their economic importance, the governor also lamented on the effect of accidents and the damage done to the roads as a result of the heavy haulage they carry.

He said the state government will liaise with the Tanker Drivers and Owners Association as well as other relevant stakeholders to ensure strict compliance when the law comes into effect.

“Very soon we will enact this law. We will have to find a way to regulate the weight they carry while plying our roads and ensure that tankers carrying petroleum products do not park within communities, endangering people’s lives in the process,” he noted.

The governor, while praying for the reposed of the souls of those who lost their lives and speedy recovery for the injured, also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to assist victims of the unfortunate incident.

He had earlier directed the closure of illegal motor parks and markets in the wake of the explosion which also razed 11 vehicles and injured.

“We will enforce all necessary laws with regards to illegal motor parks and other activities on the highways.

“I have, therefore, directed that the illegal park where the accident took place and other illegal motor parks and markets in the state be cleared off. We would ensure that our laws are enforced to the letter,” he said.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App