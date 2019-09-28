Niger SIEC defends LG poll levy on PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission has said that its decision to levy candidates contesting the November 30,2019 local government elections is backed by law.

State chairman of the commission, Alhaji Aminu Baba Alhaji, told newsmen in Minna yesterday that the law on the matter was passed by the state House of Assembly, assented to by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and gazetted on 25th of June 2019.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) which objected the policy was duly informed of its existence during a stakeholders’ meeting.

He said Section 26 of the law states: “ Notwithstanding anything that may be contained in this law or any other enactment, every candidate seeking to contest for an elective position in the local government council election in the state shall before the candidates nomination papers are delivered pay to the commission administrative charges.”

According to him, some aspirants have been paying, including PDP candidates. He said SIEC was ready to face the PDP in court on the matter. The PDP had on Tuesday rejected the administrative charges imposed on candidates by the commission, describing it as not only illegal, but also unconstitutional.

