Niger President emerges new ECOWAS Chair

The President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, has been elected the new chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government.

This comes after a day-long closed door meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Pretty Issoufou has been the leader of the Francophone Niger Republic since 2011 and takes over from the immediate past chairperson, President Muhammadu Buhari.

