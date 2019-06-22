Niger: Police discover kidnappers hideouts, recovers rifles

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger State police command has raided suspected kidnappers’ hideouts in part of Minna town, recovering 12 AK 47 rifles and ammunition.

The raid on some buildings serving as the hideouts of the suspected kidnappers in Bosso area of the town, was said to have been as a result of tip off by residents.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said residents had alerted men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of some strange movements in the areas.

This led to the men of SARS mounting surveillance for days in the two locations in Radan Ruwa and behind El-Waziri estate area.

He said the policemen discovered ammunition and 5 AK47 concealed in bags of grain after a raid on the suspects’ hideout behind the estate.

According to him, two suspects were arrested during the operation.

He said it was one of the suspects who gave the location of others in Radan Ruwa which led to another raid on the facility.

A woman and her husband, he disclosed, were arrested during the operation in Radan Ruwa, while other suspects escaped.

According to him, 7 AK 47 rifles were similarly recovered with ammunition during the second raid.

The police, our correspondent learnt, had placed the houses under watch, deploying plain and uniformed security operatives to the area.

The discovery is causing tension and fears among residents in the areas with some relocating.

When contacted, the police Public Relations Officer DSP Muhammad Abubakar confirmed the development to newsmen but couldn’t give detail, adding that such revelation may jeopardize ongoing investigation into the matter.

“We are already investigating the matter. When we finish our investigation, we will let you know the details” Muhammad Abubakar said.

