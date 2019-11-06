Niger PDP alleges plan by APC to doctor LG election results

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), of planning to alter the outcome of the forthcoming local government election in the state.

It said the orchestrated plan to tilt the outcome of the poll was uncovered by its vigilant members.

The party in a statement signed by its state Secretary, Barrister Suleiman Zhigun however vowed that it would resist any attempt to “subvert the people’s will” through the back door.

“We have discovered that the plans are in stages, the first been to print thousands of ballot papers to be given to APC members to thump print and stuff ballot boxes on election day.

“The second plan, if the first fails, which it will, is to write results at their homes and force the State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) officials to announce as the result which the NSIEC has rejected,” he alleged.

He warned the “APC agents” who have been identified to shelve such idea, saying PDP is ready to protect the ballots and the results up to the final announcement and to the declaration stage.

Barrister Zhigun said that the people of the state are very much aware of the “incompetence and failed administration the APC-led government and are ready to give them the red card” at the local government election scheduled for November 30th, 2019

He therefore called on NSIEC to remain steadfast in upholding its independence and integrity by not “succumbing to the intimidation and rigging antics of the APC’.

He said “we place it on record that the PDP will not fold its hands and watch the APC destroy the sanctity of elections or undermine any of our candidates.

“We shall match every action with double reaction, because all the PDP want is that APC and its agents allow NSIEC to conduct a transparent, free and fair election. Nothing more.”

