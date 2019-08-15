Niger: NSCDC loses 10 officers in 4 years, disburses N3.8m to families

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has lost 10 officers and men in active service across the state within the last four years.

The Corps Commandant, Mr Philip Ayuba disclosed this on Thursday while disbursing the sum of N3.8million to families and relatives of affected personnel in Minna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affected officers, according to him, include Emeka Nwalozie, Sani Koko, Simon Audu, Haruna Shehu, Joshua Ali, Mohammed Yahaya, Kabiru Umar, Talatu Mohammed, Naomi Samuel and Asikele Yakubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My command was deeply touched by the death of the officers who died while carrying out their duties in a dignified manner and we raised the money to support their families,” he said.

He noted that the Corps would also fulfill the promise the Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana, made that the wives and children of those who lost their lives in active duty will be recruited if they have the necessary qualifications and not above age limit.

He described the late personnel as committed and gallant officers who have laid their lives in the service of the country.

He appealed to the public to continue to give information to the command, saying it will assist his men to bring down crime rate.

Responding, the mother of Naomi Samuel who died in active service, on behalf of other families, thanked the command for their kind gesture and for remembering them at this critical moment in their lives.

She promised that the token will be utilized appropriately by the families of the deceased officers.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App