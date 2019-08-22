Niger NSCDC gets new commandant

ADVERTISEMENT

A new commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr George Edem, has assumed duty in Niger state.

He replaced Mr Phillip Ayuba who has been transferred to the Bayelsa state Command in a shakeup.

In a brief handover ceremony held at the command headquarters in Minna on Thursday, the outgoing commandant, Mr Ayuba thanked God and the Commandant General, Abdullahi Mohammed Gana for the achievements recorded during his four years tenure at the state command.

He equally commended the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, for providing the enabling environment through logistic support and office and official accommodation for the officials which he said, contributed immensely to the successes so far recorded by the corps.

He lauded the corps personnel for exhibiting high level of professionalism and commitment in the discharge of their duties which make the corps an example to sister agencies.

He urged them to extend the level of corporation he enjoyed to his successor to enable him improve on the successes so far recorded.

In his address, the new Commandant, promised to continue from where his predecessor stopped, while charging the officers and men of the command to respect the rules and regulations of the corps by resuming at their duty posts at the appropriate time as well as ensuring that they present the right image of the corps by dressing smartly and neatly as well as being civil in their dealing with civilians.

Edem, who is a Fellow of the National Defence College, Abuja and the immediate-past head of the training unit of the corps at the headquarters also urged corps personnel to prepare for positive change and qualitative reforms in the years ahead.

