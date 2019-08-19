Niger: NSCDC deploys Tactical Squad to tackle banditry, kidnapping

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger said it has deployed its Tactical Squad to tackle kidnapping and banditry in some parts of the state.

NSCDC Commandant in the area, Mr Philip Ayuba, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna.

Ayuba said that the command would arrest all those found perpetrating the acts.

He said that the Corps would liaise with other security agencies to flush out the criminal elements that had been terrorising people of Shiroro, Rafi, Munya ,Gurara and Paikoro local government areas.

“We have already identified the black spots as part of our proactive security measures and deployed our well trained personnel to ensure their arrest and prosecution.”

“I am assuring the good people of Niger that the security measures already in place will end the activities of kidnapping and banditry in our state.”

“All we require from members of general public is timely intelligence information about suspected characters in their midst,’’ he said.

The commandant said that uniformed and plain clothes security personnel had since been deployed to Suleja-Agaiye -Bida federal highways, Minna- Kontagora- Nasko and Minna-Munya-Shiroro roads.

He urged members of the public to always give the command relevant information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of criminals. (NAN)

