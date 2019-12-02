Breaking News
Buhari, Aisha mark 30 years of marriage on social media
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Niger LG polls: Tafa results stall as returning officer goes missing
ADVERTISEMENT

Niger LG polls: Tafa results stall as returning officer goes missing

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna Published Date

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission says its returning officer for Tafa local government area in Saturday’s council elections is missing.

Results for Mashegu and Tafa were not among the local government announced by the commission on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission’s chairman, Aminu Bala had told newsmen:  “As at today, we still don’t know the whereabout of the Returning Officer for Tafa local government so the reliability of the outcome of election there is no longer tenable. We therefore have no option than to cancel the poll in that Council.”

He said the commission has filed a complaint with the police.

Chairman of PDP in Niger, Tanko Beko, has written the commission to appoint another returning officer to announce the results, claiming it won the election going by results from various units and wards.

Meanwhile, the commission has declared All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner for the Mashegu local government area.

According to the chairman, APC’s Alhassan Maza Kuka emerged winner having polled 32,849 to defeat PDP’s 30,387.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.