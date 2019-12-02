Niger LG polls: Tafa results stall as returning officer goes missing

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission says its returning officer for Tafa local government area in Saturday’s council elections is missing.

Results for Mashegu and Tafa were not among the local government announced by the commission on Sunday.

The commission’s chairman, Aminu Bala had told newsmen: “As at today, we still don’t know the whereabout of the Returning Officer for Tafa local government so the reliability of the outcome of election there is no longer tenable. We therefore have no option than to cancel the poll in that Council.”

He said the commission has filed a complaint with the police.

Chairman of PDP in Niger, Tanko Beko, has written the commission to appoint another returning officer to announce the results, claiming it won the election going by results from various units and wards.

Meanwhile, the commission has declared All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner for the Mashegu local government area.

According to the chairman, APC’s Alhassan Maza Kuka emerged winner having polled 32,849 to defeat PDP’s 30,387.

