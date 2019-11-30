Niger LG poll: Aged voters fed up with leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

From Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minn

Some aged voters have expressed disappointment with the performances of political leaders and Nigeria’s electoral process, saying they have betrayed citizens trusts.

In separate in interview with Daily Trust during the Saturday local government election in Niger state, the elders averred that political leaders have consistently failed Nigerians by their abysmal performance over the years thereby creating disillusionment among the populace.

“You asked what’s responsible for voters apathy in this election; the answer is quite obvious-failure of political leaders to fulfil their promises to the people,” Malam Adamu Suleiman observed shortly after he had cast his vote at the Maiketifa polling unit, Kagara, Rafi local government area of the state.

The eight-two year old retired civil servant noted that the Nigeria electorates are disenchanted with the system which has failed to enhance their standard of living through the provision of the much needed infrastructure and amenities.

“Across the country, the roads are in deplorable condition, the education and health infrastructure are in sorry state, Nigerians are not even safe in their homes creating despair everywhere, ” he lamented.

Also, Malam Sumaila Abdulkadir said apart from the attitude of political office holders, Nigerians have also lost confidence in the political system due to inherent corruption.

“Votes no longer counts, so Nigerians are realising that it is a waste of time to queue up on election day,” the 58 years-old explained.

On why his likes still turnout at polling units on election day despite the appalling state affairs they talk about, he said, “we are doing so to send messages to the young ones not to loss faith, that one day a good leader may emerge to lead our dear country out of the doldrum,” he noted.

He urged the youths to aspire for political positions in order to wrestle power from the establishment who have “hitherto held the Nation captive”.

