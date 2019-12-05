Niger LG election: Declare Tafa result, IPAC tells SIEC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called on the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) to douse the rising tension that trailed the conduct of the local government election in Tafa Council by announcing the contentious result.

Daily Trust reports that protest had trailed the decision of SIEC to cancel the result for Tafa local government area in the last Saturday poll following the alleged disappearance of the Returning Officer for the area.

However, IPAC at the end of its meeting to review the conduct of the election on Thursday in Minna, contended that the commission should have gone ahead to announce the outcome since collation was done at the ward levels.

“Council as an umbrella body of all registered political parties in the state and major stakeholder in politics is jealously guided by the interest of political parties but believe that the peaceful coexistence of the people of Niger state is equally paramount.

“In this vein, our attention has been drawn to Tafa local government which is the only contentious area.

“As partners in progress we resolved to advise the commission that, hence collation of results and returns were made at the ward levels and the only reason given by the commission was the disappearance of the Returning Officer.

“We urge for the completion of the process and whoever emerge victorious should be declared winner irrespective of political parties,” it observed through the statement signed by its secretary, Mohammed Bello Maikujeri.

It said its position is in line with the desire and wish of the two contending political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Anything contrary is a contravention to the Niger state electoral law and due process,” it pointed out.

The Council commended SIEC for ensuring some measure of neutrality and transparency in the recruitment of adhoc staff, printing of customized ballot papers and distribution of electoral materials as well as conduct of the entire exercise.

It also commended the security agencies for securing the state and exhibiting high level of professionalism as well as neutrality during the election.

