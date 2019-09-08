Niger LG election: APC primary turns bloody as clash claims two lives

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary, ahead of the November local government election in Niger state, has turned bloody following the alleged killing of two persons on Saturday night.

Daily Trust learnt on Sunday that violence had erupted following the announcement of the result for Shiroro local government area leading to the death of two persons.

The state police command however said one person was confirmed to have lost his life during the crisis.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Dan-Inna, who confirmed the incidence to Daily Trust in a telephone interview, that quite a number of people were injured, while vehicles and motorcycles were damaged during the disturbances.

According to him, after the successful conduct of the primaries, thugs of one of the aspirants, having realised that the results were not in their favour, blocked the road, attacked the vehicle conveying the returning officer and the results.

He said that although the Police had saved the returning officer and the results of the election, the youths however proceeded to the Police Station at Kuta to set it ablaze, adding that it was while the police were trying to contain the situation, one person lost his life.

He said investigation is on to unravel the perpetrators of the violence, while assuring that anyone found to be in one way or the other connected to the violence will be prosecuted.

However, witnesses said two persons were killed by strayed bullets shot by Mobile Policemen deployed to the area.

The APC chairman in Shiroro local government, Mr Peter Kaburu, also said that he got the report that two persons were killed and four others injured.

He added that a female member of the Monitoring Committee from the APC state office was among those who sustained injuries during the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District where the violence ensued, Sani Musa, has condemned in strong terms the incidence, describing it as unfortunate.

In a press release issued by Senator Sani Musa on Sunday, he said the incidence was unhealthy for political development in the state.

He said politics was not a do-or-die affair and politicians must imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship whereby losers must learn to accept their fate and victors must carry those who have lost along.

“I condemn in strong terms what has happened, and therefore call for investigation into the matter to ascertain what really transpired.

“Politics is not a do-or-die affair. Losers must learn to accept their fate and victors must embrace those who lost and work together with them,” he noted.

Daily Trust recalls that two lives were lost in separate incidents following clashes between APC supporters in Katcha and Rafi local government areas of the state ahead of the election recently.

