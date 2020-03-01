Niger IDPs decry camp condition, as bandits sack more communities

ADVERTISEMENT

The activities of armed bandits in Niger State have continued to worry the people and government as more people are being driven away from their homes.

The communities affected are Katarma and Kuduru in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, as well as Ingu Kasa, Anguwan Bussa, Galuwi, Almujere, Toko, Galuwi Anguwan Zarumai and Anguwab Kwata communities in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State. Also affected were Kudodo, Galapai and Nakpala all in Shiroro Local Government Area, which led to the loss of a life and property.

Presently, over 10,000 people have been displaced from their homes and are now taking refuge in Internally Displaced Persons camps across the state, sparking fears of humanitarian crisis if not tackled urgently.

The Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, recently noted that the successes recorded in the war against insurgents by the military in the North-East is responsible for increase in banditry activities in the state.

He said some of them are running away from their hideouts in the North-Eeast because they cannot withstand the heat any longer.

At the Dr Idris Ibrahim Primary School, there are thousands of victims of armed bandit attacks taking refuge at the camp.

Some of these people, who are majorly women and children, live under terrible conditions – sleeping in classrooms, not knowing when they will return to their homes.

According to the chairman of Shiroro LGA, Comrade Sulaiman Dauda Chukwuba, two pregnant women, among the IDPs, were delivered of baby boys at the camp located in Shiroro. Jemima Buhari and Zarau Bashiru, indigenes of Mazuku and Mazuga communities, respectively, had their babies after a day’s interval.

Chukwuba disclosed this during an interview with some journalists at the camp, on the sidelines of a presentation of some food items and other relief materials to the IDPs by the Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga.

Some of the refugees, who lamented the condition of the camp, called on the government to find a lasting solution to bandit attacks, saying they have been sent out of business, rendered some homeless, made hundreds of children orphans and increased the number of widows and widowers.

Speaking during a special prayer session organised by the government at the Minna Central Mosque, Governor Bello enjoined Christians and Muslims in the state to pray and ask God for intervention in the security challenges that have bedevilled the state.

He said his government has put in place a robust action plan that will completely eradicate activities of armed bandits.

“It is not part of our culture here. Niger State has been very quiet and peaceful in spite of our diversity. In recent times, the bandits have been very inhumane in their activities. They have killed innocent civilians, killed security men, killed vigilantes, killed women and babies, and virtually anything that moves around.”

Speaking earlier, Secretary to the Niger State Imam’s Forum and Chief Imam of Bosso Mosque, Alhaji Umar Faruk, charged all Muslim Ummah across the state to pray to God to help avert the calamity that has befallen the state and nation at large.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Airforce says there is no going back in the fight against banditry and other crimes in Nigeria until the battle is won at all cost.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, who announced this when he visited the Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, in Minna, called on people of the state to supply them with useful information to ease their work.

He noted that the Nigerian Air Force was working closely with other security agents under the directives of the president to ensure that banditry is brought under control.

Abubakar assured the people of the state that the Nigerian Air Force will continue to deploy men and equipment to Minna to deal with internal security challenges confronting the state.

“I am here to assess what we are doing in terms of air operation to support the ground troops to ensure that the challenges we are facing in Niger State and other parts of the country are addressed.

He pointed out that he has inspected the barracks with a view to deploying more personnel to the state to boost the existing troops, stressing that “with the additional personnel to support the ground troops, we should be able to substantially reduce this crisis.”

The Chief of Air Staff said he has asked Airforce medical team of consultants and surgeons to visit some of the IDP camps in the state to provide medical support to victims free of charge.

He also directed that special forces deployed to Niger State be posted back immediately towards ensuring that residents sleep with their two eyes closed.

