Niger: Gunmen kidnap acting LG chairman’s wife, demand N100m

The wife of the acting chairman of Paikoro local government area of Niger state, Alhaji Sani Balarabe, has been kidnapped.

Alhaji Sani is the elder brother of the Chief of Staff to the Niger state Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe.

Malama Suwaiba Balarabe was said to have been kidnapped along with the wife of the manager of a private company in Kagara town, Rafi local government area on Monday.

A Source told Daily Trust on Tuesday that the gunmen had entered the area shooting sporadically into the air causing panic in the town.

“They first went to the manager’s residence where they attempted to kidnap his son but the wife begged them to take her instead,” he explained.

He said the assailants then scaled the fence of the acting chairman’s residence which is close to that of the manager.

Explaining further, he said the woman locked herself up in the toilet when she discovered that the gunmen had gained access to the residence.

“She had to come out when they threatened to kill other members of the family if she didn’t do so,” the source said.

According to him, the gunmen told her that her husband was their initial target, adding that since they didn’t meet him, they would take her.

He said the abductors are demanding N100 million before they could release her.

“As we speak, the family members and the kidnappers are yet to arrive at a ransom,” he noted.

The State police command’s public relation officer, DSP Mohammed Dan-Ina Abubakar who confirmed the incident said men of the command are making efforts to rescue the kidnapped persons.

