Niger: Gunmen attack chief accountant, cart money away

Gunmen on Monday morning attacked the Chief Accountant attached to the office of the Niger state Head of Service and dispossessed him of an undisclosed amount of money.

The Chief Accountant was returning from one of the commercial banks in Minna at about 10.30 am where he went to withdraw the money.

It was learnt that the money was meant for the office of the Head of Service.

Eyewitnesses say the gunmen blocked the car of the chief accountant immediately he got to the gate of the state secretariat where his office is situated and started shooting sporadically into the air.

Two of them had approached the chief accountant’s car with gun pointed at him, sized the money before zooming off.

Witnessed believed that the assailants must have trailed the victim from the bank, overtook him and blocked the access to the secretariat.

Our correspondent learnt that the shooting caused pandemonium as everyone, including the security and vigilantes in the secretariat scampered in all directions.

The gunmen were said to have headed towards the Western bypass.

“Their car developed fault at some point and they had to hijack another vehicle at gunpoint,” one of the eyewitnesses said.

Efforts to get the Office of the Head of Service to comment on the incident proved abortive as she was said to be indisposed.

When contacted State Police Command Public Relations Officer DSP Muhammed Abubakar confirmed the incident saying men of the anti robbery squad had been sent after the robbers.

DSP Abubakar said “We are trailing them, we will make sure we arrest them” adding that information about the incident had been relayed to all police points across the state.

