Niger govt to train 8,893 education managers

About 8,893 education managers and teachers are expected to benefit from the pre-2017/2018 training programme organised by the Niger state government.

Executive Chairman of Niger state Universal Basic Education Board Dr Isah Adamu made this known during a press briefing to kick start the training in Minna at the weekend.

Adamu said the training programme will be streamlined to cover other schools and accommodate more teachers.

He said the training programme would aid teachers to master their subject specialisation, adding that “The state is spending N404 million on the training and 8,893 education managers and teachers will participate.”

He further assured that “Managers and teachers will be equipped with skills and resources to effectively teach reading, writing and other necessary training required. 3,513 will be trained on jolly phonics, 2,650 in cluster training for primary school teachers, 1,125 for science and mathematics teachings, 360 in ICT, 300 care-givers and teachers on the use of Reggio approach.”

He added that the training is sponsored under the 2017/2018 UBEC PTD intervention fund in collaboration with the Niger state Universal Basic Education Board.

“We hope that 533,580 pupils will benefit as a multiplier effect of the teachers trained and we are hoping to scale it up in the next programme depending on the resources at our disposal,” he said.

