Niger govt commences IDP for Minna and Suleja

Niger State Government has commenced the formation of Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for Minna and Suleja to make them equitable, socially inclusive, engaging and self-sustaining cities.

Regional Metropolitan Officer, UN-Habitat, Mr Micheal Kinyanjui, led a Delegation to pay a courtesy visit on Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane on the formulation of the IDP preparation.

He said the UN-Habitat was delighted with the commitment of Niger government to come up with an IDP for major cities on human settlement for their sustainability.

“Niger is the first state in Nigeria that has shown commitment to the implementation of urban support programme, this shows that the state is ready to work and see how to manage development process,” he said, explaining that the formulation process would involve stakeholders’ participation to come up with their development process.

Also, UN-Habitat Consultant for the formulation of IDP in Niger, Rossana Poblet, called for collaboration between Minna and Suleja emirate, adding that the IDP would involve individual participation.

She pledged to support the state to prepare its IDP and called on the government to set up a technical team for Minna and Suleja.

“There are a lot of potentials and resources as well as active dynamic people such as technicians, communities, academia, and everybody to run and develop the plan,” she said.

In his response, Secretary to the State Government who is Chairman of the State Technical Support Team said the IDP would help harmonise and integrate major cities in the state which were expanding on daily basis towards their development.

