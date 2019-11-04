Niger govt cancels recruitment of teachers over irregularities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State government has announced the immediate cancellation of the recent recruitment exercise of 2500 teachers carried out by the State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB).

This action follows complaints and public outcry over the processes that led to the selection and issuance of appointment letters to the people recruited.

It was alleged that appointment letters were sold to the highest bidder while placements and postings were done without due process and in gross disregard for laid down rules.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, said alleged irregularities and malpractices in the teachers recruitment exercise and appointments necessitated the cancellation of the exercise by the state government.

According to the statement, the selection and appointment processes will be investigated, revalidated and strengthened to ensure that only qualified persons are recruited.

The Chief Press Secretary, however, stated that those who have already received their appointment letters and are truly eligible have nothing to fear during the revalidation exercise.

Mrs. Noel Berje said the state government will issue a statement on the new guidelines for the selection and revalidation processes within the shortest time possible.

