‘Niger government pays N672m monthly to ghost workers’

Niger State Government said it has discovered over N672 million monthly payment to ghost workers in the state civil service.

This, according to the Chairman, Salary Management Committee and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Engr. Ibrahim Panti, is causing the delay in the payment of June salary in the state.

Panti disclosed this in Minna while speaking on the reasons for the delay of salary payment for the month of June.

He lamented the high level of corruption in the civil service in the state as salary payment gulps 98% of federal allocation, leaving the state with almost nothing for developmental projects.

The state government is currently screening its workforce to identify and prosecute those defrauding the state.

Panti, who was optimistic of getting results from the ongoing screening exercise in the state, said 30% of each numbers of group invited for screening were never seen during the exercise.

He added that fake acclaimed certificates were further discovered from the exercise.

“For example, out of 1,000 invited between 600 to 700 came for the actual screening, while out of 100, we saw 70 or less.

“Out of 1,451 persons screened, 461 is on hold, 21 of them were retirees and rejected while 259 did not appear for the exercise.”

“About 36,000 list of civil servants was presented to the committee.

“When we started the screening, we brought it down to 27,000 and again to 25,000.

“We later discovered different serial numbers with the same BVN, repeated names with different bank accounts and fictitious allowances and salaries,” he said.

He assured that those found wanting will surely face the wrath of the law according to the civil service rules and regulations.

Pamti said appropriate recommendations would be made to the government in the committee’s report on financial misappropriation of public funds.

Panti further revealed that the exercise was going smoothly despite threats from some quarters, adding that the committee could not be deterred from doing its job.

He disclosed that some of those involved have started putting up their resignation.

