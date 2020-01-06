Breaking News
JUST IN: Soldier kills colleague, one civilian in Osun
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Niger gov presents 25 Hilux vehicles to LG chairmen
ADVERTISEMENT

Niger gov presents 25 Hilux vehicles to LG chairmen

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Minna Published Date
Some of the Hilux vehicles presented to LGA Chairmen in Niger state by Governor Abubakar Sanni Bello in Minna.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has presented Hilux vehicles to the 25 local government Chairmen in the state to assist them in monitoring activities in their domain.

Speaking during the presentation at the Government House Minna, Bello said the vehicles will ease the movement of the chairmen especially to hard to reach areas of their LGAs.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Governor, “The essence of the presentation is to provide the local government chairmen with official vehicles so that they can function very well in their duties. We are providing this Toyota Hilux because of the difficult terrain in Niger state.

“Most of the local government areas have difficult terrain. We expect them to monitor activities within their vicinity. I hope this will go a long way towards assisting and supporting them towards achieving their objectives.”

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.