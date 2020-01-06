Niger gov presents 25 Hilux vehicles to LG chairmen

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has presented Hilux vehicles to the 25 local government Chairmen in the state to assist them in monitoring activities in their domain.

Speaking during the presentation at the Government House Minna, Bello said the vehicles will ease the movement of the chairmen especially to hard to reach areas of their LGAs.

According to the Governor, “The essence of the presentation is to provide the local government chairmen with official vehicles so that they can function very well in their duties. We are providing this Toyota Hilux because of the difficult terrain in Niger state.

“Most of the local government areas have difficult terrain. We expect them to monitor activities within their vicinity. I hope this will go a long way towards assisting and supporting them towards achieving their objectives.”

