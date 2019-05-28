Niger: Gov Bello dissolves cabinet

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello on Monday night dissolved the state executive council and directed them to handover the affairs of their ministries to their permanent secretaries.

He also directed all other political appointees to do same and handover to the most senior civil servant in their departments or agencies.

According to a statement by Malam Jibrin Ndache, the chief press secretary Governor Bello, the dissolution took place after a meeting that lasted for hours.

The statement quoted Bello as asking them to perfect the handover process on or before 12 mid-night of Tuesday.

The governor expressed his appreciation to council members for offering themselves for the service of the state at a crucial period like this.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to all of you. I appreciate your commitment to the service of our dear state. You all have contributed immensely to the social contract we had with our people four years ago. The modest actualisation of the “Restoration Agenda” was a product of our collective efforts.“

“I want to wish everyone of you success in your future endeavors while I implore you all to remain committed to the development of our dear state. Your valuable contributions are highly appreciated and I make bold to say that you all have done well,” the statement quoted Bello as saying.

