Niger Delta women urge FG to stop gas flaring

Women in the Niger Delta have urged the federal government to stop gas flaring in the region, saying gas emission through flaring is responsible for the climate change problem being witnessed in the country.

The women who gathered in Uyo for the Niger Delta Women’s Day of Action for Environmental Justice with the theme ‘Building Women Resilience for Climate Action’ said women are more directly affected by the climate change crisis.

Founder and Executive Director of Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, Ms Emem Okon and organiser of the event said several women have lost their source of livelihood due to activities of oil exploration and degradation.

She noted that climate change has greatly affected agriculture as most of the changes in the environment can be traced to it, adding that climate change has been responsible for flooding activities.

“We all know about the activities of the oil multinationals with regards to oil exploitation and gas flaring. Gas flaring specifically contributes to global warming that cause climate change and we want the government to stop it in the Niger Delta.

“Through the process of flaring gas, they are emitting poisonous substances into the atmosphere. We are experiencing heavy rainfall. In fact, as at now in December, some communities are still being affected by flooding. These are manifestations of climate change and there is need to take drastic action to address that,” she noted.

