Niger Delta Ministry: Akpabio, Keyamo take charge

The new Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Godswill Akpabio and the Minister of State for the Ministry, Festus Keyamo have resumed.

Akpabio in his address at his resumption at the Ministry’s head office in Abuja on Wednesday said his appointment is an opportunity giving by President Muhammadu Buhari to further serve the people of the region and develop it for the people.

“We are here to seat with you, dialogue and work with you and to think of how not just to promote the ideas of the President but to also realize his vision for a great Niger Delta region and to take it to the next level which is the intention of this administration.”

“If not that we are meeting for the first time, I would have asked your achievement since the Ministry was established, how many project you have commissioned? What is your level of human capital development? What you have been able to established for the people of the region and others. But I believe that with us coming, thing will definitely change.”

He added that he is sure President Buhari is looking forward to commissioning a lot of projects in the region.

The Minister of State, MNDA, Festus Keyamo said, they cannot make any policy statement now but take everything step-by-step but in the next few days and week they will be able to make some fundamental statement that will move the Ministry forward.

The permanent secretary, MNDA, Didi Walson-Jack while welcoming both Ministers to their new place of assignment in continuation of their services to the nation said it is a testimony to this administration’s confidence in their ability and capacity to contribute to their quotas towards to putting Nigeria back on the path to greatness.

