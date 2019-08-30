Niger Delta govs protest NDDC board appointments

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors of the oil producing states have resolved to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent appointments into the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson disclosed this yesterday while briefing newsmen after the governors’ meeting in Abuja.

This came as the Centre for Peace and Good Governance (CPGG) also asked President Buhari to review the announced board of the NDDC, decrying the hurried manner of its composition and announcement.

The president last week approved the composition of the board in a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who however said the composition of the 16-member board was subject to senate confirmation.

Governor Dickson said the governors from nine oil producing states and different political parties met to discuss and review current developments and their concerns pertaining to the NDDC.

