Niger Delta governors demanded forensic audit of NDDC – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike said that it was Niger Delta governors who demanded the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) because of the alleged massive rot at the commission.

Governor Wike, who spoke on Wednesday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said Niger Delta governors asked for the forensic audit of NDDC, when they met with President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the governors also asked for the setting up of the Board of Governors for NDDC.

“I urge the interim committee to carry out a proper audit. You will meet obstacles, but be determined to do a thorough job “, he said.

He urged the people of the Niger Delta to work in unity to develop the geo-political zone.

He said that ‘‘the NDDC has collapsed, losing its capacity to deliver development to the Niger Delta’’, adding that the Commission has degenerated into a cash cow for politicians .

Earlier, the acting Managing Director of NDDC, Gbene Joi Nunieh, said the Commission is determined to partner with Niger Delta governors for the development of the region.

She urged the Rivers State governor to forget the past failures of NDDC and partner with the commission.

