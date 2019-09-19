Niger community wants govt to wade into crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerned group from Ja’agi Tiffin in Mokwa local government of Niger state has appealed to the state government to intervene in lingering misunderstanding between it and the Ja’agi Tako neighbours in order to prevent it from developing into a major bloodbath.

North Central Trust recalls that disagreement over land and who would lead prayers in the community’s Central Mosque had led left 14 persons with various degree of injuries during the last Eid-el-Kabir prayers.

The incident also led to destruction of 17 motorcycles and smashing of 10 vehicles.

The Madamin Ja’agi, Alhaji Idris Ahmed told newsmen that the misunderstanding is yet to be resolved despite the intervention by the Etsu Nupe and others stakeholders.

He said because decisive action was not taken to bring the perpetrators to book there are discontents especially from the aggrieved.

He, therefore, urged the state government to act promptly in order to prevent the raging tension from boiling over.

According to him, both Ja’agi Tiffin and Ja’agi Tako are brothers who had lived together for several decades, adding that a clash in the magnitude witnessed during the Eid prayers was needless.

He pointed out that the role played by security agencies in the altercation was suspect, arguing that it was surprising that no arrest could be made in a clash where weapons were freely used and injuries inflicted.

He said arresting the suspects would have served as deterrent to others and help in dousing tension.

He said because of the levity which the misunderstanding was treated by those who matter, there has been three of such attacks over issues which are ordinarily resolvable.

He called on the state government to urgently institute an investigation to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the crisis, while also bringing the actors to a round table so as to avert anarchy.

