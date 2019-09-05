Niger community wants a befitting palace for its queen

ADVERTISEMENT

The people of Kunbwada district in Munya local government area of Niger state, have appealed to the Niger state government to build a befitting palace for their traditional ruler, Hajiya Hadija Ahmed.

Kunbwada is the only district in the state being ruled by women. Its current ruler, Sarauniyar Hadija is the sixth in her lineage to have superintended over the kingdom.

It has four village heads with each having about 30 communities under it.

Malam Mohammed Sani, an elder from Kabula community, told North Central Trust on Thursday that the current state of the palace does not portray a good picture of its long and thriving reputation.

He said the palace which has deteriorated overtime and in deplorable condition requires urgent intervention by the state government and other concerned stakeholders.

According to him, the peculiarity of the district, as the only one ruled by women, should ordinarily draws the attention of concerned stakeholders to its plights.

Another resident, Malam Abdulkarim Suleiman, said it is disheartening that the kingdom which has put the state on the map of Nigeria because of the many exploits of its female rulers should be so neglected.

He urged the state government to establish a Girl Secondary School at the district headquarters in appreciation of the role played by the district head in the fight for girl child education.

He also called for the establishment of a befitting healthcare centre in the area to cater for the health needs of the people.

