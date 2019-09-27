Niger College of Education establishes model secondary school

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger state College of Education, Minna has established a model secondary school to cater for the needs of its host community.

The school, which has already taken off, has two blocks of three classrooms with a sitting capacity of 30 students each.

Each of the blocks boasts of a well-furnished office accommodation for the teachers, while the administrative block is expected to house the school principal and other staff.

Speaking during the inauguration of the school, Professor Yakubu Auna, the Provost of the college said it was part of the management’s effort towards laying a solid foundation for the transformation of education in the state.

He said the secondary school would provide the required structure for transition from the Dr Umaru Sanda Primary School which the college has managed for 30 years.

According to him, the new school will largely draw its manpower from its mother institution, adding that it will be a testing ground for the students of the college on teaching practice.

“The management of the college will use the secondary school as a ground of sending our students to do their teaching practice as it will be easier for their superiors to assess their performance,” he explained.

He promised that the college will not relent in its quest to produce world class teachers to strengthen the education sector.

In his address, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello promised that his administration will continue to accord education the attention it required.

He commended the management of the college for the bold step in the execution of the laudable project, which he said, would further strengthen basic education in the state.

